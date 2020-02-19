Arjun Kapoor's Best On-screen Pairs That We Would Definitely Love To See In A Movie Again

Arjun Kapoor is one of the finest actors we have in the industry today. The actor entered the Bollywood industry with Yash Chopra’s Ishaqzaade (2012) and hasn’t looked back since. He belongs to the young actors of the generation and has been titled as "the chocolate boy" of the industry. Arjun has appeared on-screen with several leading ladies and shares great chemistry with them. Here are the best on-screen pairs of the actor. Read ahead to know more-

Arjun Kapoor's best on-screen pairs

Parineeti Chopra

Arjun Kapoor made his Bollywood debut alongside, another newcomer, Parineeti Chopra, with Yash Raj Film's Ishaqzaade (2012). The two made a really good on-screen pair and fans fell in love with their chemistry. The audience accepted the pair with warmth and open hands, into the industry. The duo were also seen sharing screen space in Vipul Shah’s directorial, Namaste England (2018). In fact, Arjun Kapoor’s upcoming movie is Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, alongside Parineeti Chopra.

Alia Bhatt

The audience considers Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s pair to be fresh, quirky, and something new. The reason behind their great chemistry seems to be the deep friendship they share off-screen. The two actors appeared alongside each other in Abhishek Varman’s directorial, 2 States (2014). Fans really enjoyed watching the two together and this made the movie a blockbuster.

Kareena Kapoor

Everyone, including the audience and the critics, were very sceptical about Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor’s pairing on-screen. However, with the release of R. Balki’s Ki & Ka (2016), the actors proved that they share great chemistry and made it difficult for fans to ignore their on-screen pair. The two even won the title of being the ‘hottest couple’ by fans, at the time.

Shraddha Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor appeared together in Mohit Suri’s Half Girlfriend (2017). The couple was the talk of the town for quite some time, due to the intense chemistry shared between the actors. Arjun and Shraddha were even rumoured to be dating each other at the time of the shoot.

