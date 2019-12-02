Arjun Kapoor Was Quizzed About His Marriage Plans With Malaika Arora, Here's His Answer

Malaika has recently been in the news as she is linked with Panipat star Arjun Kapoor. This year on Arjun’s birthday, the duo decided to make it official on Instagram and shared a photo from their trip. Later, on Malaika’s birthday, beau Arjun Kapoor also wished her with a picture. Malaika and Arjun’s PDA is often all over the internet, leaving fans going gaga over the lovely couple.

Arjun Kapoor in a recent interview with a leading media publication was asked about his marriage plans with Malaika Arora to which he said that whenever he will inform the media as there is nothing to hide. However, he went on to add that he has no plans of tying the knot anytime soon

When asked about their relationship in an interview, Arjun Kapoor was quoted saying that they were decided to make their relationship public for they felt that the media gave them enough dignity to do so. He further added the media had been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it which made them comfortable enough to come out in the open about their relationship.

On the professional front:

Panipat is an upcoming Hindi language period drama and an epic war film directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar. The movie is bankrolled by Sunita Gowarikar. The plot of Panipat is based on the third battle of Panipat which took place on January 14, 1761, between that king of Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Abdali and the Marathas. Panipat also stars Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon in pivotal roles. Panipat is slated to release on December 6, this year. Speaking to a news agency, Arjun said one cannot predict the magnitude of a film doing well but would like to believe that Panipat will not disappoint people. "If the last few have disappointed people, who spent money to watch my films expecting good work, this film doesn't disappoint them. This is the starting point. This is the bare minimum that I can hope, that they are happy watching the film. Rest is that film's destiny..." he added.

