Arjun Kapoor: The 'Panipat' Star Wants To Earn Credibility As An Actor

In an interview, the Panipat actor said that as an actor, today, he wants to earn credibility and that is not earned by numbers. He added that this is earned by people watching your films and by liking what you make. So, he hopes that this film is also a credible film and it does good business. Read more to know what Arjun Kapoor said about his movies and his current situation.

READ | Arjun Kapoor To Team Up With Father Boney Kapoor For The First Time

Aurangzeb actor Arjun Kapoor wants to earn credibility

Talking about the ups and downs in his life, the actor added that he has lived through them in life, and not just in films. He also added that he is here because of those lows more than the highs. Talking about his movie Arjun said that one cannot predict the magnitude of a film doing well but would like to believe that Panipat will not disappoint people. Arjun also said that if the last few films have disappointed people, who spend money to watch his flicks expecting good work, this film will not disappoint them. He said it is a starting point, and it is the bare minimum that he can hope that they are happy watching the flick. Rest is that film’s destiny, he added.

READ | Panipat Director Ashutosh Gowariker Reveals Kriti And Arjun Were Always His First Choice

About his upcoming movie

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who is dating Bollywood diva Malaika Arora, is all set for the release of his upcoming movie which is just around the corner. It will be hitting the Indian theatres on December 6, 2019. The movie will feature Sanjay Dutt in a negative role, while Kriti Sanon will be seen playing the love interest of Arjun Kapoor. It is directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The movie will revolve around the third battle of Panipat, where the Maratha forces were badly crushed.

READ | Arjun Kapoor On The Panipat Memes: It Is Unfair To Crack Jokes On Historical Characters

READ | Panipat: Why Wasn't Arjun Kapoor Happy During The Promotions?







Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.