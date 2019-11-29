Arjun Kapoor Says That They Have Followed The Timeline Of History In Panipat

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is all set for the release of his upcoming period-drama film Panipat. Arjun Kapoor has also been reacting to the numerous controversies that have risen about Panipat since the launch of its trailer. One of them being that Nawabzada Shadab Ali Bahadur, eighth-descendant of Peshwa Bajirao, reportedly serving legal notices to the creators of the movie Panipat over Kriti Sanon’s dialogue which is “Maine suna hai Peshwa jab akele muhim par jaate hain to ek Mastaani Ke saath laut te hain”. Kriti Sanon is playing the role of Parvati Bai in the movie.

ALSO READ| I Want To Earn Credibility And It Doesn't Come With Numbers: Arjun Kapoor

Nawabzada Shadab Ali Bahadur reportedly termed the dialogue highly derogatory and demanded its removal in a written application which he sent to the Central Board of Film Certification. In an interview with a daily Arjun Kapoor said that the creators and everyone related to Panipat have pretty much followed the timeline of history in the movie. Commenting about the controversy Arjun Kapoor said that he is not aware of it so it will be stupid of him to speak about it. Arjun Kapoor further added that the only thing he knows that Panipat took place 20 years after the Bajirao Mastani era. So the makers have pretty much followed the timeline. Arjun Kapoor also doesn’t understand where they could have gone wrong because there is an entire film made on Bajirao Mastani.

ALSO READ| Arjun Kapoor Loves His Bond With Ranveer Singh, Calls Himself Deepika Padukone's 'souten'

About the movie Panipat

Panipat is an upcoming Hindi language period drama and an epic war film directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar. The movie is bankrolled by Sunita Gowarikar. The plot of Panipat is based on the third battle of Panipat which took place on January 14, 1761, between that king of Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Abdali and the Marathas. Panipat also stars Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon in pivotal roles. Panipat is slated to release on December 6, this year.

ALSO READ| Panipat Actor Arjun Kapoor Says The Film Will Show Important 100 Years Of Indian History

ALSO READ| Panipat: Arjun Kapoor Reveals His Horse Was His Best Co-star After Kriti Sanon

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.