Arjun Kapoor On The Panipat Memes: It Is Unfair To Crack Jokes On Historical Characters

Talking to a section of journalists ahead of Panipat's release, Arjun Kapoor spoke about the trolls and memes flooding the Internet using his character from Ashutosh Gowarikar's 'Panipat'. "Everybody gets trolled. I think now it's habitual for people to become negative and bitter because of whatever they might be dealing in their personal lives. It reflects more badly on the way they have been brought up or they are. Like I said, you can make fun of me, who am I? But if you are making fun of this film then you are making fun of people who have sacrificed themselves for India," Arjun said.

Arjun further explained: "I don’t mind if people make fun of me, but if you are making fun of this film, then you are making fun of people who have sacrificed themselves for India. See, I have done roast and made fun of myself. I don’t have any issues. I am used to people making fun of me. I have laughed at many of these in the past, even when Half Girlfriend released. But it is unfair to crack jokes on historical characters, on martyrs. We should not forget the sacrifice that these men made. Sharing memes has become a business. The sad part is that, people are making fun of the character and the film and that's unfair."

"I don't see anybody making fun of Shaheed Bhagat Singh. I have never seen a meme on Subhash Chandra Bose. But I am seeing memes on Sadashiv Rao Bhau and nobody says anything about it. He's as much of a valid soldier for our country. But nobody says anything. My job isn't to teach anybody anything or reply to trollers. The fact is that these men were martyrs. Nobody has stood up and said that this is uncouth and rude. As a person who has grown up in Mumbai, I am a Maharashtrian as much as I am a Punjabi. I feel it's sad that we are allowing it to happen," Arjun further added.

"I am 34 years and I have heard a lot of stories and I have heard people say that they are patriotic. I don't see anybody reacting to the fact that they are making fun of Sadashiv Rao Bhau in this case. You are making fun of me but then, you are also making fun of this character. But then, nobody will say anything. Why? Because, nobody knows this story. If you were taught this story right from your childhood, then you would have believed that one shouldn't be making fun of such characters. Because of these people, India was able to achieve freedom because they were the first ones who took a stand. But that's my personal take on this issue. Like I said, I will laugh a million times over jokes on myself because I make fun of myself all the time in the media or otherwise. But then, there's a limit. There's one thing about having just a laugh and then, there's another thing which is bringing in sourness. I think that balance doesn't exist anymore on social media. It has become a little derogatory, negative and we have become insensitive. People write about us, actors as if we ain't human beings. And it has nothing to do with the film. It's just because now, you have a place to type." he said.

Solution

I think Rajkumar Hirani made a nice film about giving 'jadoo ki jhappi' and I think these trolls need that. We shouldn't forget the sacrifices that these men made. You should leave Arjun Kapoor and the story apart. It's too much of a muddled mess of not giving respect to where it's due," concluded the actor.

