Anil Kapoor Thinks Throwback On Sunday Is A Good Idea, Arjun Kapoor Points At Real Reason

Anil Kapoor has been breaking the set norm with his youthful looks, even at the age of 62. The veteran keeps making headlines for his appearances and fitness, and memes to highlight it are also common. The actor is now breaking the set norm of the social media trend of ‘Throwback Thursday’. The Judaai star felt ‘Throwback Sunday’ was a good idea and gave his fans another reason to admire him with a post from Dil Dhadakne Do shoot. His nephew Arjun Kapoor, however, felt that the only reason Anil Kapoor cared about 'Throwback Sunday' was because he wanted to show his fans and followers how good he was looking in the picture.

Anil Kapoor on Sunday shared a snap from the sets of Dil Dhadakne Do. The actor was seen flaunting grey hair and playing a father to a youngster, something he has done rarely in his career. Dressed in a white T-shirt, blue jeans and a cap, the Nayak star was seen looking to his side as he stood ahead of the Turkey flag at a scenic location. Tagging the members of the team of Dil Dhadakne Do team like director Zoya Akhtar and co-stars Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Shefali Shah, Farhan Akhtar, Anushka Sharma and Rahul Bose, Anil Kapoor captioned the post, “Throwback on a Sunday because why not!‬”

Here’s the post

Arjun Kapoor was among the first to comment and felt that there the reason that his uncle spoke of Throwback Sunday was only because he was looking good in the picture and he wanted to show that.

One of the producers of the movie, Ritesh Sidhwani too commented, “@anilskapoor this is the paper work you were doing during #dildhadaknedo.”

Dil Dhadakne Do is among Anil Kapoor’s most acclaimed performances in recent years. He won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor and won many other awards.

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor recently featured in Pagalpanti. The comedy, also starring John Abraham, Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat, Urvashi Rautela, Saurabh Shukla, Ileana D’Cruz, hit the theatres on Friday. The movie, directed by Anees Bazmee, did not receive the best critical reviews. It has only collected over Rs 10 crore on its first two days.

