Arjun Kapoor Opens Up About Struggling With COVID-19, Says 'fatigue Factor Is Real'

Actor Arjun Kapoor was amongst the many Bollywood celebrities who were tested positive for Coronavirus. On September 6, he took to his Instagram handle and shared a note, sharing the news with his fans. Later on October 7, almost a month later, Arjun Kapoor announced that he tested negative for the Coronavirus. During a recent conversation with Mid Day, Arjun Kapoor opened up about his COVID-19 experience.

Arjun Kapoor on testing COVID positive

Arjun Kapoor told Mid Day that he was diagnosed on September 6, Sunday. He said that he remembered waking up that morning with a slight fever and body ache. Arjun also revealed that he was feeling fatigued while using the washroom. After the proper treatment, the actor felt better in a couple of days.

The actor said that on Wednesday, the virus felt like a regular viral and the fever had subsided. However, Kapoor still felt sluggish and tired throughout the rest of the week. The Gunday actor further added that emotionally, the recuperation was unique as he didn't know how to go about it.

Further in the interview, Arjun Kapoor shared that even today, he is very careful and takes proper measures. The actor's doctors have advised him to take it one day at a time and relax. He also added that he has no clue as to how badly his lungs were affected or how much of his stamina was affected.

However, every once in a while he would feel like someone who has recovered from a virus because the fatigue factor would hit him badly, added the actor. He concluded saying that he was young and so was able to fight the virus. He also added that his senior family members might not be able to cope with this as easily as he could.

On the work front, the actor is currently headed to Himachal Pradesh to shoot his upcoming flick. Arjun Kapoor, alongside Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam, has started filming for Bhoot Police. Helmed by Pavan Kirpalani, the film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal in lead roles. It is bankrolled by Fox Star Studios.

