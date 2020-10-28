Arjun Kapoor Says His "immunity Level Was Low" On His Journey And Recovery From COVID-19

Arjun Kapoor has been recovering from COVID-19 and thus the actor recently spoke about his health and recovery. On September 6, Arjun had uploaded a post on his Instagram handle revealing that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Since then, people close to the actor expressed their concern for him and wished him well. Fans of the actor were also worried about Arjun Kapoor's health and thus the actor has spoken about the whole journey and recovery.

Arjun Kapoor on his journey and recovery from COVID-19

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor revealed how he has eventually gotten better over the past couple of weeks. He talked about his road to recovery. The actor said that he is thankful to his sister Anshula for being there for him throughout his period on isolation. He further revealed that his life was quite different in isolation as he had to clean his utensils, eat in disposable plates and even wash his own washroom from time to time. He revealed that it was on the 14th day that he was allowed to finally go out for a small stroll on the terrace of his residence. He further continued to say that he thanks his doctors who helped him recover and stayed connected through video calls. Arjun closed this statement by saying that he believes if anyone has the virus, they will eventually feel the effects of it, but may not feel it immediately. Thus the actor urged people to be careful and to be safe.

Arjun Kapoor was asked about his thoughts when he initially found out that he had tested positive for coronavirus. The actor mentioned that he felt a varying degree of emotions. He added how realisation hit him as he needed to realign his life and, since he was looking forward to being on set, he was angry that it would not happen. Arjun further added that he felt disappointed that he would be the cause for certain shoots to be delayed. He remarked that it took him close to six or eight hours to fully accept the situation that he was in. It was during this time he spoke to the doctor and the health officials helped to calm him down.

