Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor And The Other Cast Commence Shooting For 'Bhoot Police'

Helmed by Pavan Kirpalani, the much-awaited spooky adventure Bhoot Police has begun shoot in Dalhousie. The film stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam and Javed Jaaferi. Tips Industries Ltd in association with 12th Street Entertainment presented Bhoot Police which is produced by Ramesh Taurani, Akshai Puri and co-produced by Jaya Taurani.

Bhoot Police Shoot begins!

Source: PR

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor Says His "immunity Level Was Low" On His Journey And Recovery From COVID-19

The lead actors of Bhoot Police shared the official logo of the film on their social platform along with the clapboard announcing the commencement of the shoot. Actors Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez were amongst the few actors who shared the first poster of Bhoot Police, with the caption, "The #NewNormal is Paranormal" (sic). Actor Saif Ali Khan's wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared the Bhoot Police poster and wished luck to the team.

Also Read: Unseen Photo Of The Day: See Saif Ali Khan & Twinkle Khanna Twinning And Winning

According to reports by DNA, in 2019, Bhoot Police initially announced the cast of actors Saif Ali Khan, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh. While talking to DNA, Fatima Sana Shaikh had opened up about being replaced and said that the film was with Fox Star Hindi and now it is with another production house. Speaking about the massive change, Fatima Sana Shaikh said that things are not bigger and she is not upset. She said people make films and want it to be the best and also cast according to their likings which is fine.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline, Arjun, Yami Come Together For 'Bhoot Police', Set Off In Style

The Bhoot Police cast who have been shooting in Himachal Pradesh have been sharing pictures on social media. Jacqueline Fernandez shared a picture of the entire cast as they were all set to fly down to Himachal Pradesh. Actor Yami Gautam, on the other hand, was getting her skin ready for the winter season. The actor shared a selfie on Instagram as she covered her face with homemade masks.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan's House Of Pataudi Turns 2, Actor Shares Vision Behind The Clothing Line

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.