Rajkummar Rao, Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani dub for Hindi version of ‘The Boys’ series

Amazon Prime Video is going all out to popularise their popular English series The Boys in local languages across the globe. The platform has now teamed up with Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao, Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani to voice the Hindi dubbed version of the series. The three will be heard voicing the parts of Homelander, Billy Butcher, and Starlight respectively in the series.

Rajkummar Rao, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani to lend their voice

Rajkummar Rao shared a video from the series which shows the three actors lending their voice to the respective characters. While captioning the post, Rajkummar wrote that he will be seen playing the role of Homelander who does not listen to anyone and does what he finds the best according to him. Apart from Hindi, The Boys is being dubbed into Tamil and Telugu as well. Speaking about the opportunity to be a part of The Boys, Arjun Kapoor said in a statement, “I have been a huge fan of the series ever since it was released on Amazon Prime Video. The character of Billy Butcher, much like the series, has a unique charm and an impressive character arc. Billy’s wild sarcasm and his alluring ruggedness spoke to me and I can’t be more excited to voice this delightfully-vexed vigilante.”

While Rajkummar Rao who seems completely thrilled to voice Homelander said in the statement that he was fascinated by the character he is voicing. “The Boys" is one of my favourite series on Amazon Prime Video. It is fascinating to watch Antony Starr as Homelander – an infuriatingly complex character that everyone loves to hate. Voicing for Homelander has been extremely exciting and I hope that the audiences like what I have done with my voice for Homelander. It's been a great experience doing this,” said the Made In China actor.

The actors are set to bring their own signature flair to the soon to be launched Hindi version of the popular series. Lauded for being unabashed and unsubtle, The Boys is glorious dark-comedy fantasy series based on the comic book series of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The superhero satire created a significant fan-base in India with its season one and has returned for yet another phenomenal season 2.

