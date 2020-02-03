Arjun Kapoor Pens Heartfelt Note On Mother Mona Shourie's B'day, Says, 'I Try & Be Strong'

Arjun Kapoor's mother Mona Shourie Kapoor succumbed to cancer on March 25, 2012, and to celebrate her birthday anniversary on February 3, the actor took to his social media handle to share the 'last birthday picture' that they had together. In a heartfelt note, Arjun confessed that he's not strong enough on most of the days. In a note that feels like a letter to his mother, Arjun also updated her about his sister Anshula's new project.

Arjun wrote: "Happy birthday Mom Love You. I hope ur smiling right now whenever you are... this picture was the last birthday we had together & I just assumed we would have many more... it’s selfish to say I miss you all the time but I really do ya. I try & be strong cause that’s the way society expected me to be at the age of 25 when I lost you forever... they all expect u to figure it all out with ur life taken away from you I was supposed to sorted & what not... but I’m not strong enough on most days..."

He added: "I just ride it out... anyway as usual I sit and complain & trouble u with my non sense... happy birthday Mom wish we had more time together.... PS - @anshulakapoor started @FankindOfficial & she’s kicking ass just like you did." [sic]

