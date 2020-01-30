Arjun Kapoor Goes On His First 'blind Date' And It Is NOT With Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor is one of the most popular actors of in Bollywood. His relationship with rumoured beau Malaika Arora has been in limelight, and they were even spotted together at several places. However, Arjun revealed that he had his first date recently in a show, What The Love! with Karan Johar, read to know more.

Arjun Kapoor’s first blind date

Hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, Netflix’s latest reality show What The Love! With Karan Johar, aims to help bachelors revamp themselves and go out on the way to help them seek true love. In a recent episode, Karan set contestant Ashi up on a blind prep date with Arjun Kapoor. Ashi and Arjun had a comfortable and fun date. They had a good chat while eating pizza. Arjun also asked Ashi about the kind of guys she likes and even pretended to behave like her type, as he did everything to hold her attention.

Talking to the host about his first blind date experience, Arjun said that it is his first blind date. He stated that actually it is his first date really, especially since he has become an actor, so it was surprisingly fun. The actor told that he was nervous but it was nice, Ashi is a fun girl. Praising Ashi he said that she is filmy and she got a silly, goofy sense of humour. She has a lot of layers to peel off but he guessed that is something that will happen in due course but he enjoyed myself. Arjun stated that it is a nice memory to hold on to.

Arjun Kapoor is said to be dating Malaika Arora for quite a time now. According to reports, the two also went out on a vacation together. While they have kept their status together in hiding for a long time, now the couple has uploaded a few pictures with each other on their social media handles.

