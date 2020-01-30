When Janhvi Kapoor And Arjun Kapoor Gave Us Major Sibling Goals

Ever since Janhvi Kapoor stepped in Bollywood with her debut film, Dhadak, the actor has managed to carve a niche for herself in the hearts of masses. Considered as one of the finest actors of the current generation, Janhvi Kapoor is often hailed as a social media influencer as well. Janhvi, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media, also keeps updating her fans with some 'fun inside the family' pictures. She is also known for her bond with her brother Arjun Kapoor. Here are a few pictures of Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, which that prove the actor’s love for her brother is beyond measure.

Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor walk the ramp

Recently, Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor recently walked for designer Anamika Khanna. Taking to her Instagram handle, Janhvi Kapoor revealed that it was an honour for her to walk alongside Arjun Kapoor. Take a look at the picture:

Arjun Kapoor shares a cosy hug with Janhvi Kapoor

Arjun can be seen embracing his sister Janvhi in the picture shared by the latter. While Janhvi can be seen in a humble pink and meadow-green saree, Arjun went for a simple look in a printed Sherwani. Take a look at the picture:

Cousins meet-up

As seen in the picture, Janhvi Kapoor is all smiles as she poses for a happy photograph with cousins, Anshul Kapoor, Harshavardhan Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor along with Arjun Kapoor. Take a look at the picture shared by the actor:

Janhvi and Arjun grace a popular talk show

In 2018, Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor were seen together on a popular talk show. Taking to her Instagram handle, Janhvi called Arjun a 'coffee legend'. As seen in the pictures, the actors can be seen posing with their coffee cups. Take a look:

A happy family photograph

In the picture, Janhvi can be seen posing with Khushi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. Reportedly, the picture was clicked during Sonam Kapoor's wedding in 2018. Take a look:

