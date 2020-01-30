'Maidaan': Janhvi Kapoor And Arjun Kapoor Root For Father's Film

Ajay Devgn is all set to give his fans back to back hits this year. He was last seen in the film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, against Saif Ali Khan, and has already signed for multiple films this year, which will include RRR, Sooryavanshi, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Chanakya, and Maidan. Maidan, among his films, is receiving all the hype.

Janhvi Kapoor & Arjun Kapoor root for Maidan

On January 30, 2020, Ajay Devgn took to his official social media handle to unveil the poster of his upcoming sports biopic Maidan. It is being produced by Boney Kapoor. His children Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor are highly rooting for the film. Taking to her official Instagram handle, Janhvi Kapoor posted the official posters of Maidan. Earlier her brother, Arjun Kapoor, also took to his social media handle to promote the film, as he had posted a Maidan teaser on his Instagram. Here are the official posts by Janhvi Kapoor.

For the unversed, Maidan is based on the life of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. According to the reports, the film will tell the story of the golden era of Indian football 1952-1962. Maidan will be directed by Amit Ravindrenath Sharma. It is jointly produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta, and Akash Chawla. Fans of the actor are eagerly waiting for the release fo the film in the Indian theatres.

