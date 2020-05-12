Arjun Kapoor And Shraddha Kapoor Share A Great Friendship And These Pics Are Proof

Arjun Kapoor and actor Shraddha Kapoor were seen together in the movie, Half Girlfriend which is adapted from Chetan Bhagat's novel of the same name. Although the film did not manage to survive at the box office, it was appreciated for its songs and the couple's chemistry on-screen. Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are known to be good friends off-screen too and these pictures prove it. Here are a few pictures of Arjun Kapoor with actor Shraddha Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor's pictures with Shraddha Kapoor

Some pictures of Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are from their film Half Girlfriend while some pictures are from behind the scenes of their movie. Shraddha Kapoor was seen as a rich girl, Riya Somani from Delhi in the film. Arjun Kapoor was seen as Madhav Jha, a poor boy from Bihar. Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor have been friends for quite some time now and became close friends after their first film together.

Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer 3D along with actor Varun Dhawan. Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand, will be seen in the film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar along with actor Parineeti Chopra.

