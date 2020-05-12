When Shahid Kapoor Labelled His & Kareena Kapoor's On-screen Pairing As 'really Bad'

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor were once amongst the most adorable couples in Bollywood. They made it to the headlines with her amazing camaraderie and interesting revelations during interviews. However, the couple parted ways for reasons best known to them. What still keeps fans hooked to the duo's overwhelming chemistry is Imtiaz Ali's Jab We Met, starring the two stars. Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor's indelible acting skills in the film got etched into the hearts of fans forever. But if reports are to believed, Shahid had once disapproved of his and Kareena's on-screen pairing. Read details.

When Shahid called his & Kareena's on-screen jodi 'bad'

As per reports, Shahid Kapoor had once opened up in an interview about his and Kareena Kapoor's on-screen pairing. The Kabir Singh actor had revealed that Kareena and he looked really bad together in their first couple of movies. Shahid, in the same interaction also said that he liked Jab We Met and it was indeed a good film as their characters did work and people remembered them too. Moreover, Shahid Kapoor also spoke about liking his on-screen pairing with Priyanka Chopra, Sonakshi Sinha and Kareena Kapoor.

For the unversed, Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor shared screen space in Fida (2004) and 36 China Town (2006) before collaborating for Jab We Met in (2007). However, the two previous films did moderately well at the Box Office. But as soon as Jab We Met hit the screens, the movie turned out to be a blockbuster. Shahid and Kareena's characters as Aditya Kashyap and Geet respectively have been touted to be one of the most iconic dramatis personae in the history of cinema.

However, as per reports, even before Jab We Met turned out to be a debacle, the duo had already parted ways before its release. After years, they collaborated for Udta Punjab in 2016. And even then during an event related to the film, Shahid and Bebo were seen maintaining their distance. When fans quizzed the two of them with regards to their collaboration, the Vivah actor had the wittiest replies.

While Kareena and Saif Ali Khan got hitched in 2012, Shahid Kapoor tied the knot with Mira Rajput in 2015. Shahid has a daughter and son as of today, and the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor, on the other hand, is blessed with a son too. Both the stars are busy with their own lives, families, and respective careers in Bollywood.

