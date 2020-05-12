Priyanka Chopra Jonas Steps Out For The First Time In Two Months, Shares Picture

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been quarantining with husband Nick Jonas in the United States of America following the global outbreak of coronavirus. The couple has been practising social distancing and making sure that they are taking all the precautionary measures to help combat COVID-19. She took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of herself as she stepped out of her house after two months of self-quarantine.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Donate To Several Charities, Say 'no Donation Is Too Small'

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra's Philanthropic Associations During COVID-19 Pandemic

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is seen wearing a monochrome themed mask as she steps out of her house for the first time in two months. She flaunts her windblown hair and her minimum makeup look in the picture. Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore a yellow coloured shirt while stepping out of her house in the US.

While posting the picture on her social media account, Priyanka Chopra Jonas mentioned that she will be stepping out for the first time in all these months. She even thanked a fashion stylist for providing her with the face mask. She wrote, ‘Eyes are never quiet. #FirstDayOutIn2Months Thanks for the masks @avoyermagyan.’ [sic]

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Shows Fans ‘light At The End Of The Tunnel’ Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Priyanka Chopra Jonas donates to COVID-19 relief funds

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas have been asking their fans to stay at home and to self-quarantine themselves. The couple contributed to helping to combat COVID-19 by donating to multiple charities. Priyanka Chopra Jonas on her Instagram account previously mentioned that she and her husband Nick Jonas have made donations to many organisations who are working to combat coronavirus pandemic. Like most Bollywood celebrities, Priyanka Chopra Jonas made her contribution to PM Cares initiative. However, she also stated that she has made contributions to other charities like the UNICEF as well.

In her post, the actor mentioned that she and Nick Jonas have donated to the charities as they are doing an exceptional job of helping combat coronavirus in India as well as combating coronavirus in the US. She thanked the organisations for all the work that they are doing. Priyanka Chopra Jonas further added that no donation was too small, and together the world can beat this.

ALSO READ: Mindy Kaling Collaborates With Priyanka Chopra To Fight Coronavirus In India

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.