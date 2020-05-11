Nimrat Kaur Spots Shooting Star Across Mumbai Night Sky, Recalls Being 'too Stunned' By It

Bollywood actor Nimrat Kaur took to Twitter earlier on Sunday and spoke about a 'forever wish' that came true that evening. The 'Lunchbox' actor revealed that she spotted a shooting star across the Mumbai night sky as she lay on the rooftop on Sunday evening around 8:25 PM. She described herself as too stunned to believe that a sight like this was possible in the city that never sleeps.

As I lay on my yoga mat on my rooftop post workout,around 8:25pm today,I saw a shooting star in the Mumbai night sky for the first time ever in 15 years.Too stunned to make a wish,I soon realised that itself was a forever wish come true. Let’s keep wishing..for everything ♥️💫 — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) May 10, 2020

On Sunday, the actor also dedicated one of her social media posts to her mother to commemorate Mother's Day and shared a picture with her. Through her adorable post, she hailed her as her own 'first responder' for everything that she asks of her. Nimrat Kaur also wished 'all the incredible mamas of our mother earth' a happy Mother's Day through her tweet.

She’s been my phone a friend, all 4 life lines, and of late the right answer for any/all lockdown life questions. #HappyMothersDay to my own forever “first responder” no matter what time of the day, month, life it’s been...and to all the incredible Mamas of our Mother Earth ♥️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/TvURqh1APo — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) May 9, 2020

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nimrat was last seen in the Akshay Kumar starrer historical drama film ''Airlift'' in the role of his wife. She also featured in the recently concluded eighth and final season of the American spy thriller drama series "Homeland" as Tasneem Qureishi.

