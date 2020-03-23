The Debate
Arjun Kapoor's Pictures With Celebs That Prove He Is A Social Butterfly; Check Them Out

Bollywood News

Arjun Kapoor has a firm footing in the Indian film industry. He often posts pictures with various celebrities in Bollywood. Read to know more.

Written By Aditya Vyas | Mumbai | Updated On:
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor has a firm footing in the Indian film industry and has inspired his fans with his style and distinctive roles that he has portrayed in his films. The Panipat star is quite active and often posts pictures with various celebrities in Bollywood. So let’s take a look at Arjun Kapoor’s photos with celebrities. Read on:

Also read: Arjun Kapoor's New Three Steps Greet And Meet Way To Maintain Social Distancing; Watch

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

In this photo, the actor is standing beside Rakul Preet Singh. The actor looks stylish with the wayfarers. Rakul and Arjun are a cute duo. 

Also read: Arjun Kanungo Calls His Role In Salman Khan’s 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' Difficult

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

In this photo, Arjun is posing along with Kareena Kapoor. Both actors have worked together in the movie Ki and Ka.. Their on-screen chemistry was widely praised and this is a popular picture on social media.

Also read: Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, & Arjun Kapoor's Reformed Club Has An 'appropriate' Name

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

Here, the Panipat actor is posing with Rajkummar Rao and Patra Lekha. Apparently, they met through a coincidence in this picture here. Kapoor claimed that they talked about films, shows, politics, travel, et cetera. 

Also read: Arjun Kapoor Enjoys A 'date Night' With THIS Actor And It Is Not Who You Think

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

In this picture, the actor is with professional footballer William Borges from Chelsea FC. The 31-year-old midfielder looks stunning here. This photo also became widely popular on social media.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

This is from an event at Anil Kapoor's house in Juhu, Mumbai. The actor is standing beside Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor. The trio looks great in this picture.

 

 

First Published:
