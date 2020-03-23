Arjun Kapoor's Pictures With Celebs That Prove He Is A Social Butterfly; Check Them Out

Arjun Kapoor has a firm footing in the Indian film industry and has inspired his fans with his style and distinctive roles that he has portrayed in his films. The Panipat star is quite active and often posts pictures with various celebrities in Bollywood. So let’s take a look at Arjun Kapoor’s photos with celebrities. Read on:

In this photo, the actor is standing beside Rakul Preet Singh. The actor looks stylish with the wayfarers. Rakul and Arjun are a cute duo.

In this photo, Arjun is posing along with Kareena Kapoor. Both actors have worked together in the movie Ki and Ka.. Their on-screen chemistry was widely praised and this is a popular picture on social media.

Here, the Panipat actor is posing with Rajkummar Rao and Patra Lekha. Apparently, they met through a coincidence in this picture here. Kapoor claimed that they talked about films, shows, politics, travel, et cetera.

In this picture, the actor is with professional footballer William Borges from Chelsea FC. The 31-year-old midfielder looks stunning here. This photo also became widely popular on social media.

This is from an event at Anil Kapoor's house in Juhu, Mumbai. The actor is standing beside Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor. The trio looks great in this picture.

