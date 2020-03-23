Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, & Arjun Kapoor's Reformed Club Has An 'appropriate' Name

Coronavirus or COVID-19 has led to everyone going into self-quarantine mode. Bollywood celebs are also video calling their close ones in this social distancing period. In a photo shared on Instagram, actors Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, and Arjun Kapoor are seen doing the same. They even have a name for their ‘club’. Read to know more.

Also Read | Katrina Kaif Shares Advisory Video Amid Self-quarantine, Urges Fans To Stay Indoors

Katrina, Varun, & Arjun’s reformed club

Katrina Kaif who has more than 30 million followers on Instagram shared a picture with her colleagues, Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor. It seems to be a screenshot from their video call with together. Katrina mentioned that they newly reformed their ‘club’ and given it a suitable name, ‘isolated r us’ and also hashtagged together forever. Take a look at the post.

Also Read | Varun Dhawan Gets Candid As He Flips An Omelette In His After-workout Cooking Session

Earlier in a popular talk show, Katrina Kaif said that for some reason Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor started an ‘I Hate Katrina’ club. She stated that she is not joking. Katrina added that she was just walking, minding her own business during the shoot of Maine Pyaar Kiya. She knew why Varun started the club but does not know why Arjun joined it.

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor Enjoys A 'date Night' With THIS Actor And It Is Not Who You Think

Later the ‘I Hate Katrina’ club turned to ‘We Love KK’ club. Arjun Kapoor posted a picture with Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif. In it, the two boys are seen giving a ‘Dalmatian trophy to Katrina. Arjun mentioned that they started a new #WeLoveKK fan club. The trophy represented their faithful friendship.

Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor have not appeared together in films. Moreover, the three stars have not shared screen space with each other in any of their films till now. However, their off-screen friendship and bond is adored by many.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Sooryavanshi. Varun Dhawan’s upcoming film is Coolie No.1. Arjun Kapoor next appears is Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The films have been put on hold due to the current COVID-19 outbreak.

Also Read | Katrina Kaif Loves Hilarious 'Go Corona' Beats Added To Her Quarantine Video By A Fan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.