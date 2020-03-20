Arjun Kapoor Enjoys A 'date Night' With THIS Actor And It Is Not Who You Think

Arjun Kapoor is gearing up for his upcoming movie Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. But due to the coronavirus outbreak, the makers of the team decided to postpone the release date of the movie. The movie was scheduled to release on March 20, 2020.

Given the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country, we have decided to postpone the release of Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The health and safety of everyone is of utmost importance at this time. — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) March 14, 2020

Arjun Kapoor's date night

The team of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar have not announced the upcoming date. Arjun Kapoor was asked in an interview about the date getting postponed and the actor said that the safety of people is important. He added that he will spend his time doing something productive. Arjun Kapoor was recently seen enjoying a 'date'.

Arjun Kapoor is quite active on social media. The actor recently posted a story on his Instagram account where he was seen binge-watching the 2015 movie The Revenant. Arjun Kapoor mentioned in the story that he is on a date night with Leonardo DiCaprio.

About the film

The plot of the movie is about Hugh Glass (Leonardo DiCaprio), a legendary frontiersman who gets injured in a bear attack. He uses his skills to survive and take revenge on the people who betrayed him. Leo's movie The Revenant was a blockbuster hit and he also won the award for Best Actor at the Oscars for it. The cast of the movie also include Tom Hardy, Domhnall Gleeson, Will Poulter, Forrest Goodluck, Paul Anderson, Kristoffer Joner, Duane Howard, Grace Dove, Melaw Nakehk'o, Arthur Redcloud, Lukas Haas and Brendan Fletcher. The movie was directed by Alejandro.

Check out the trailer of the movie

