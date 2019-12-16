Arjun Kapoor Pulls Malaika Arora's Leg As She Shares Pictures From U2 Concert

Arjun Kapoor being his usual best trolled his girlfriend Malaika Arora as she shared some pictures from the U2 concert. The actress attended the much-talked-about concert in Mumbai on Sunday evening with sister Amrita Arora. She later took to her Instagram handle to share some close pictures of the artists on the stage. Arjun, who is known for pulling his friends' leg on social media didn't spare Malaika either.

He commented, "Were u on stage with them ????" [sic]. Filmmaker Ritesh Sidhwani replied to Arjun's comment and said, "@arjunkapoor she was almost jumping the barricade to get onto stage but we managed to hold @malaikaaroraofficial back." Meanwhile, Malaika has still not responded to Arjun's message.

Malaika has recently been in the news as she is linked with Panipat star Arjun Kapoor. This year on Arjun’s birthday, the duo decided to make it official on Instagram and shared a photo from their trip. Later, on Malaika’s birthday, beau Arjun Kapoor also wished her with a picture. Malaika and Arjun’s PDA is often all over the internet, leaving fans going gaga over the lovely couple.

When asked about their relationship in an interview, Arjun Kapoor was quoted saying that they were decided to make their relationship public for they felt that the media gave them enough dignity to do so. He further added the media had been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it which made them comfortable enough to come out in the open about their relationship.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Malaika Arora was last seen in an item number for Vishal Bhardwaj's film Pataakha. The fashionable diva was seen grooving to the number titled Hello Hello, crooned by Rekha Bhardwaj and penned by Gulzar. In one of her recent interviews, Malaika had even expressed her interest in venturing into production. As for her beau Arjun Kapoor, the actor was neck-deep busy with the promotions of his action-drama Panipat, directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar.

