Malaika Arora Gives Major Wonder Woman Vibes In Her Latest Dazzling Ensemble, See Pics

Malaika Arora is known for setting major fashion goals every time she is clicked by the paparazzi. The actor took to Instagram earlier today and posted a number of photos of herself wearing a glittering silver ensemble with shoes of the same metallic shade. Malaika paired this outfit with statement earrings and hair set back in a ponytail. The pop colours in the backdrop and the streak of distorted white light in the photographs make the gorgeous diva look similar to the DC Comics' upcoming film Wonder Woman which features actor Gal Gadot in a similar golden outfit.

Take a look at her pictures:

Read | Malaika Arora looks stunning in these exquisite gowns | See pics

Read | Malaika Arora's Monday motivation videos from her fitness sessions

Read | Malaika Arora and Nushrat Bharucha's golden game; who donned it better?

Not the first time

The Chhaiya Chhaiya actor has been spotted recently in a lot of metallic silver shades. Malaika had recently shared a few stunning pictures of herself dolled up in a silver sequin deep neck full-sleeved gown. The gown has a thigh-high slit. She has worn a green and silver neck-piece along with it and applied silver nail-paint. She has set her hair at the back and left them open. She has completed her look by wearing bold makeup.

Take a look at her pictures here:

Watch | Malaika Arora dances to boyfriend Arjun Kapoor’s song at a Surat wedding

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.