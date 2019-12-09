The Debate
The Debate
Malaika Arora Gives Major Wonder Woman Vibes In Her Latest Dazzling Ensemble, See Pics

Bollywood News

Malaika Arora has always made major fashion statements with her sartorial choices as she grabs everyone's attention with her OOTD posts on social media

Written By Urvashi Kandpal | Mumbai | Updated On:
Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora is known for setting major fashion goals every time she is clicked by the paparazzi. The actor took to Instagram earlier today and posted a number of photos of herself wearing a glittering silver ensemble with shoes of the same metallic shade. Malaika paired this outfit with statement earrings and hair set back in a ponytail.  The pop colours in the backdrop and the streak of distorted white light in the photographs make the gorgeous diva look similar to the DC Comics' upcoming film Wonder Woman which features actor Gal Gadot in a similar golden outfit. 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

Read | Malaika Arora and Nushrat Bharucha's golden game; who donned it better?

Not the first time

The Chhaiya Chhaiya actor has been spotted recently in a lot of metallic silver shades. Malaika had recently shared a few stunning pictures of herself dolled up in a silver sequin deep neck full-sleeved gown. The gown has a thigh-high slit. She has worn a green and silver neck-piece along with it and applied silver nail-paint. She has set her hair at the back and left them open. She has completed her look by wearing bold makeup.

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

