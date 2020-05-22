Flashback Friday: When Anil Kapoor Commented On Arjun's Relationship With Malaika

In an interview with actor Neha Dhupia on her chat show, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor shared his thoughts about his nephew, Arjun Kapoor’s relationship with Malaika Arora. Reportedly, Anil Kapoor revealed that he understands Arjun Kapoor very well, as he always does whatever makes him happy. Adding to the same, Anil Kapoor also mentioned that he has decided to be happy, with whatever his family wants.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora started dating, post the latter's breakup with ex-husband, Arbaaz Khan. After playing hide-and-seek for a brief period, the duo finally confirmed their relationship by posting pictures on social media. Ever since then, the couple has been painting their social media platform red with their love.

Arjun and Anil's film

Anil Kapoor last shared screen space with Arjun Kapoor in the much-acclaimed film, Mubarakan, which hit the theatres in 2017. The romantic entertainer film was directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde. Mubarakan follows the story of Karan and Charan, two identical twins, who fall in love with Sweety and Nafisa, they seek the help of their paternal uncle, Kartar Singh, to get married. Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty played the lead roles in the film.

Arjun Kapoor- on the professional front

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in the big screen in Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Panipat'. The filmmaker who has delivered several successful historical films made his comeback in Bollywood with Panipat after three years. Starring Arjun Kapoor in the lead role, Panipat: The Great Betrayal is a story of the lust for power and position, resulting in a gruesome battle between the Marathas and the Afghan invaders. The plot of the movie is traced back to the 1760s when the Third battle of Panipat was fought.

Helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Panipat also stars actors like Padmini Kolhapure and Mohnish Bahl in prominent roles. The movie marks the duo’s second association onscreen. Meanwhile, the actor is currently gearing up for the release of his next Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with Parineeti Chopra.

