Arjun Kapoor resumes work, shares glimpse of precautionary measures adopted in film city

After the special SOP’s laid down by the central government was issued on August 25, shootings of several films have commenced. Abiding by the precautionary measures and adhering to the safety norms, several production houses are going by the books while resuming work. Recently, Arjun Kapoor shared pictures from his shooting sets in the film city on his Instagram story which described the safety measure adopted by the people on the sets.

Arjun Kapoor resumes work

In the picture, the actor gave a glimpse of a signboard which mentioned about keeping a safe distance from each other by “6 feet or 2 meters''. Apart from this, the actor also flaunted the other equipment which was sanitized and cleaned well before being put to use. Apart from this, in the picture, fans can also see the camera’s being wrapped in a safety covering for the safety of the crew members.

Apart from Arjun, after the guidelines were issued by the government, scores of actor shared pictures of resuming work amid the ongoing pandemic. To name a few were Shraddha Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, and many more. It seems that these actors have finally adopted the new normal while gearing themselves up again to face the camera after a long hiatus. The Information and Broadcasting Ministry on August 23 permitted the media production industry to carry out shooting across the country in accordance with the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the Health Ministry.



Making an announcement on the same, I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar said, “For the last six months, many parts of the country experienced the closure of this segment of the media production industry due to COVID-19 outbreak. Some states have allowed partial shootings, but today, the Central government has decided to lift the restrictions on media production by laying out SOPs in consultation with the Health Ministry and the Home Ministry.”

As per the safety guidelines, every person involved in filming is required to wear masks and maintain social distance. Everyone except the characters in front of the camera must wear masks at all times, the Minister added. Apart from these, all other safety protocols issued by the World Health Organisation also apply to the media industry.

