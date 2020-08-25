Anil Kapoor Hails Centre's SOPs For Resuming Film And TV Shoots, Thanks PM Modi

After the Central government released the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for resuming shooting of films and TV programs on August 23, scores of people from the entertainment industry hailed the government for their initiative. Actor Anil Kapoor shared the guidelines on Twitter and extended his gratitude to the government for helping the film fraternity in adopting and adapting to the new normal safely with the lid guidelines. Apart from this, Anil also shared pictures from his film sets while following the set guidelines.

Anil Kapoor hails centre for SOPS's on film shoots

In one of the pictures, Anil can be seen in the mask while rehearsing a scene while in the other he can be seen rehearsing the dialogues with the director. While captioning the post, the actor lauded the government and especially the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for having faith and confidence in the film industry. Later, Anil also thanked Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar for their valuable contribution and information.

A great initiative to help us adopt & adapt the new normal safely.

Thanks to our Hon PM @narendramodi ji, for having faith & confidence in the film industry and to Shri @PrakashJavdekar & @MIB_India for the valuable information. pic.twitter.com/KhraWDpsp9 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 25, 2020



Prakash Javadekar had announced the guiding principles and SOPs on preventive measures for media production to contain the spread of coronavirus. These include measures such as social distancing and mandatory use of face cover or masks for cast and crew, except for actors in front of the camera. Apart from Anil, his brother Boney Kapoor also welcomed the guidelines with happiness.

Today @MIB_India have released a detailed SOP for resuming work in the media production industry. The general principles behind the SOP will help create a safe working environment for cast and crew in the industry. pic.twitter.com/UU0NbqONeO — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) August 23, 2020



The director who had Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan in production when the COVID-19 induced nationwide lockdown was announced in March, expressed gratitude towards the government. While thanking the governet, the diector shared a post on Twtitter and wrote, "Big thank you to @PMOIndia @AmitShah @MoHFW_India @PrakadhJavadekar and @MIB_India for releasing SOP for the resumption of work in the media production industry. We look forward to resuming work safely (sic)."

Big thank you to @PMOIndia @AmitShah @MoHFW_India @PrakadhJavadekar and @MIB_India for releasing SOP for resumption of work in media production industry. We look forward to resuming work safely. — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) August 23, 2020

Sharing details of the SOPs, Javadekar said barring those who are in front of the camera, all others will have to wear masks. The move comes three months after the Maharashtra government allowed shooting of films, TV serials, and web series with conditions laid down to contain the spread of the pandemic. Ashoke Pandit, president of Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA), said with the latest SOPs, the Centre has made it possible for the industry to consider filming across the country. (With inputs from PTI)



