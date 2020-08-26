Anushka Sharma And Arjun Kapoor Celebrate International Dog Day With Their Pet; See Pics

Many Bollywood celebrities have been taking to their respective social media handles on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, to celebrate their adorable pet dogs. Among the many celebs, actors Anushka Sharma and Arjun Kapoor have also gone on to share cute pictures and videos of their pets. Along with the posts, the duo has also gone on to pen cute messages for their pets on the occasion of International Dog Day 2020.

Anushka Sharma

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor shared an adorable video of her pet. In the video, one can see Anushka’s pet fighting with the bags and later the pet goes running to the actor trying to get hold of her hand. Along with the video, Anushka also wrote, “Dogs- easily distracted from combat with a bag when they hear the call of love. So much to learn from them. #InternationalDogDay” Take a look at Anushka’s post below.

Arjun Kapoor

Ishaqzaade actor Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram stories to share some adorable pictures of his pet dog Maximus. He also shared a short video that comprises of several pictures of his pet. Along with these cute pictures, the actor added several happy emojis and wrote “#InternationalDogDay”. Arjun Kapoor's pet definitely stole the limelight on his Instagram feed. Take a look at the posts below.

This is not the first time the duo has been sharing pictures and videos of their pet. Arjun and Anushka go on to share several pictures, videos, reels, and stories of their pet and also pen some sweet caption. During the lockdown, they have also been giving glimpses on how their pet spends the day with them being around. Take a look at a few posts of the actors being with their pets.

About International Dog Day

Every year, on 26 August, International Dog Day is celebrated to encourage dog ownership of all breeds. This supports and promotes the adoption of all dogs. In India, a lot of people take up the notion of adopting a stray dog. The community dogs that live on the streets are considered to be exceptionally smart and fast learners.

On this day, several dog owners celebrate their pet by sharing several pictures and videos on their social media handle with the hashtag #InternationalDogDay.

