Arjun Kapoor Reveals A Sneak Peek Into Virtual Date; Asks Fans To Spot His 'safed Baal'

Most Bollywood actors are currently quarantining themselves at home. These actors regularly share updates on social media and urge fans to stay indoors. But Arjun Kapoor took to social media to share what a virtual date with his fans looked like. Read to know more about this story:

Arjun Kapoor shares his virtual date with fans

Arjun Kapoor recently took to his social media to share what his virtual date looked like. He shared a video of himself chatting with five fans who helped him raise funds for daily wage workers. The actor was seen having a gala time as he was chatting with the winners. Arjun Kapoor even jokingly asked his fans if they could spot his “safed baal”.

In the video, Arjun Kapoor also thanked them for their contributions to the cause. He explained how this is a virtual date with a cause celebrating the support he received. In the caption, the actor also added that it was great chatting with them. At one time, Arjun Kapoor hilariously also explained how he is wearing pants for the video call. He even wished one fan ‘Happy Birthday’ on the call.

Check out what Arjun Kapoor’s virtual date looked like:

Arjun Kapoor had shared an earlier post that he has partnered with his sister’s online fundraising platform, Fankind and the NGO Give India to raise funds for daily wage workers. He had stressed upon how it is important to help such people to sustain. He has explained that they will be giving out cash to these people so that they and their families can survive in such difficult times. The actor had added that he will then be choosing five winners who will then be going on a video call date with him.

