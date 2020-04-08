Arjun Kapoor’s Photos With His Family That You Need To See Right Away

Over the years, Arjun Kapoor has established himself as one of the top actors in Bollywood. He has been a part of several successful films like Gunday, Ishaqzaade, 2 States, Mubarakan, etc. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside Parineeti Chopra.

In addition to acing his game on the silver screen, Arjun Kapoor is also known to share a close bond with his family. His bond with his sisters Anshula, Janhvi and Khushi is an unbreakable one. He always shares pictures with his family on his social media. Take a look at some of Arjun Kapoor’s photos with the Kapoor family.

Arjun Kapoor’s photos with the Kapoors

1. Arjun Kapoor shared this picture from his Diwali celebrations last year. In this picture, one can spot Arjun with Janhvi, Anshula, father Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor among the many others. The family is sharing a hearty laugh in this candid click.

2. Arjun Kapoor's bond with his sisters is too adorable. This picture is from his childhood that he shared on his social media. The actor is seen posing for the camera as Anshula Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor hold a baby Janhvi Kapoor in their arms.

3. Arjun Kapoor is a doting brother to the Kapoor sisters and these pictures are just proof of that. The actor shared these pictures from their Rakhshabandhan celebrations from last year. In the picture, he is seen with Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor as they bring in the Rakhi festival.

4. For those unversed, Sonam Kapoor shares a close bond with her brother, Arjun Kapoor. This picture is just proof of the same. This click is from one of the past holidays with the Kapoors and the duo can be seen posing against the background of magnificent mountains.

