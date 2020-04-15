Arjun Kapoor And Anshula Kapoor's All-new Avatars Will Make Your Day, See Pic

Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, Bollywood celebrities, just like everyone else have turned to social media for entertainment. Arjun Kapoor during this time is known to be one of the most active celebrities on social media. The actor is known for his humorous comments on the pictures posted by his friends in Bollywood. Arjun Kapoor is very active on Instagram and keeps his fans updated with his day to day activities.

Recently, amid the coronavirus, the actor is finding ways to make the most out of his free time. On April 15, Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram account to share a picture with his sister Anshula Kapoor. The one thing that his fans loved about this picture is that the siblings were rocking their 'Simpsons' avatar. Arjun Kapoor captioned the picture saying "She's the Lisa to my Bart, and I’m sure she thinks I’m just as annoying as Bart 🤦🏽‍♂️😜 The resemblance is uncanny though... @anshulakapoor & I do agree on one thing. The Simpsons just keeps getting better !!! Can't wait to binge-watch the new season... @disneyplushotstarpremium #TheSimpsonsAreHere".

Here is a look at the picture posted by Arjun Kapoor

Not just the fans, but also Arjun and Anshula's uncle, actor Anil Kapoor commented on this picture. Anil Kapoor commented, "Love it ❤️🤗🙌". Check out the comment posted by Anil Kapoor.

On the work front, the actor was promoting his upcoming film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. In the movie, Arjun Kapoor is paired next to with his Ishaqzaade co-star Parineeti Chopra. The trailer of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar received a fantastic response from the viewers. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar was supposed to hit the screens on March 20, but due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the release date of the film has been postponed.

