Arjun Kapoor Reveals His Thoughts On 'boycott' Trends; 'I Think We Made A Mistake...'

Arjun Kapoor is currently basking the success of his latest action thriller Ek Villain Returns which received a good response from the audience. The fans also lauded the actor for his stellar performance in the film. While the actor gears up for the release of his upcoming movies namely Kuttey and The Lady Killer, he recently opened up about the current boycott trend in Bollywood that is taking the internet by storm.

Arjun Kapoor wants Bollywood to unite and take action on boycott trends

In a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Arjun Kapoor recently opened up about the ongoing boycott trend in Bollywood in which the audience is boycotting certain films. He reflected on how Bollywood made a mistake by being silent about it and added that it was their decency but people have started taking advantage of that. Stating further, he mentioned that they made a mistake by thinking that their work will speak for itself.

He stated, "I think we made a mistake by being silent about it and that was our decency but people have started taking advantage of that. I think we made a mistake by thinking that ‘our work will speak for ourselves’. You know you don't always need to get your hand dirty but I guess we tolerated it a lot and now people have made this a habit. Ab zyada hone laga hai…unfair hai. Lagatar keechad uchaalte jayenge toh nayi gaadi bhi thodi si shine kho degi na? Humne toh kaafi keechad jhel liya hai pichle kuch saalon mein kyunki we have turned a blind eye on it," he stated.

Kapoor’s latest movie Ek Villain Returns raised Rs 23.54 crore in the first weekend of its release and went on to become a success at the box office. The action thriller is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Balaji Telefilms and T-Series. It also featured John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria.

(Image: @arjunkapoor/Instagram)