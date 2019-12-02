Arjun Kapoor Says He Wants To Fill Ajay Devgn's Shoes In Bollywood

Arjun Kapoor will be seen in the movie Panipat where he is playing the role of a Maratha leader who led the third battle of Panipat. The movie Panipat is going to release on December 6, 2019. The movie stars Sanjay Dutt, Zeenat Aman, Monish Bhal along with the Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Currently, Arjun is on a promotion spree with co-star Kriti Sanon. While promoting the movie, Arjun Kapoor said that he wants to become like Ajay Devgn. Here are the details -

Arjun Kapoor wants to be like Ajay Devgn:

Arjun Kapoor, while speaking to a leading daily, said that he wants to become a star like Ajay Devgn. This comes after Arjun’s father Boney Kapoor is making a film with Ajay, Maidaan, where Ajay will be playing the role of a football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Arjun said that his career has had ups and downs and that he wants to be a well-rounded film person just like Ajay Devgn is. There is no doubt that Ajay is one of the industry's successful actors with movies in various genres like comedy, action, and drama. Arjun said that someday, in the future, he would like to fill the shoes that Devgn is wearing today.

In the same interview, he added that he went from successful to flop just in a span of 12 months as his first movie Ishaqzaade was a hit and Aurangzeb a flop. He added that no matter who you are, failure will come your way. Surviving the low phase of life is what defines one as a star. Arjun also expressed that one has to take responsibility for failure and own the fact that the audience did not like the film. He also expressed that he never disrespects any film and hopes that the movie aligns with the viewer’s choice.

