Panipat Director Ashutosh Gowariker Reveals Kriti And Arjun Were Always His First Choice

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Panipat. This time, Ashutosh narrates the story of the Third Battle of Panipat, which was fought in the 18th century. A video posted by an online site, Ashutosh has given his commentary to the film’s trailer that was released earlier this month. Ashutosh talks about why he picked up the story, the entire process that he went through, the choices of actors in the film. He said that Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon were his first preference as Sadashiv Rao, Ahmad Shah Abdali and Parvati Bai. Watch the video here.

He also spoke about the support that the actors gave to the making of the film. As Arjun stayed bald for about six months and all of that contributed towards the authenticity of the film. Arjun Kapoor recently spoke about how Ashutosh has portrayed a very significant chapter of Indian history in the most glorious way possible through his vision. Kriti Sanon also praised the director by saying that this was her first-period drama, as she played a character that was lived in history for the very first time was very special and working with Ashutosh Gowariker was also a big thing for me.

Ashutosh also explained how it was a big task to make the film on a historical subject. He said that when choosing a historical movie, the responsibility begins from the writing of the script. His approach towards it is that the film must be authentic and realistic. The audience must have a feeling that this is how the war must have happened. Panipat also features Mohnish Bahl, Kunal Kapoor, Padmini Kolhapure, and Zeenat Aman. The film is expected to hit the silver screens on December 6, 2019.

