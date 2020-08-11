Arjun Kapoor Says 'this Is Me' As He Shares A Video Of Dog Falling While Watching A Match

Recently, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram handle to show fans how he reacts when Chelsea FC plays a match. To explain the same, Arjun Kapoor shared a viral video of a dog and its owner, which captures rib-tickling reactions of the dog as he watches a match. Take a look at the video shared:

The video features the dog being excited for the match, until he finally falls off the couch, as the owner bursts out with laughter. With the video shared, Arjun Kapoor mentioned that he found the video on the internet. Soon after the video was uploaded, fans rushed to the comment section and reacted to the 'very funny' video. Take a look:

Recently, Arjun Kapoor shared a funny video of a father and his toddler son. The video features the father falling on a mushy mattress, due to which his son bounces and falls on the other side of the bed. Take a look at the video shared:

Arjun Kapoor- on the professional front

Arjun Kapoor last graced the big screens with Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat. The filmmaker who has delivered several successful historical films made his comeback in Bollywood with Panipat after three years. Starring Arjun Kapoor in the lead role, Panipat: The Great Betrayal is a story of the lust for power and position, resulting in a gruesome battle between the Marathas and the Afghan invaders. The plot of the movie is traced back to the 1760s when the Third battle of Panipat was fought.

Helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Panipat also stars actors like Padmini Kolhapure and Mohnish Bahl in prominent roles. The movie marks the duo's second association onscreen. Meanwhile, the actor is currently gearing up for the release of his next Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with Parineeti Chopra, which is a black comedy film directed and produced by Dibakar Banerjee. The movie tells the story of a man and woman, who are united by their mistrust, suspicion, and hate for each other.

