Arjun Kapoor Shows Off His 'Dola' In A Hilarious Video; Watch Here

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is quite active on social media and engages with his fans and followers regularly. Recently, he took to Instagram and shared a story through his official handle. It features Arjun Kapoor, who is visible showing off his muscles. Check out the actor’s story on social media.

Arjun Kapoor shows off his 'Dola'

Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor shared a story through his official Instagram handle on August 7, 2020. He took to the social media platform and flaunted his muscular arms in a recent snap. It showcases the actor in gym clothes. He is visible sitting cross-legged in front of the mirror. Though Arjun Kapoor’s face does not appear in the photo, his black outfit and a tracker on his wrist are quite clear.

Alongside his workout photo, Arjun Kapoor hilariously diverts attention towards his muscular arms. He has added a Bollywood song in the story. Referring to his post-exercise results, the actor has dropped Dola Re Dola track from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Devdas. Check out his story on Instagram:

Previously, Arjun Kapoor garnered attention with a similar post on Thursday, August 6, 2020. He shared a post-workout photo in one of his stories. In it, the Bollywood star has donned a black gym outfit. He took a mirror selfie in the backdrop of gym equipment. Arjun Kapoor has opted for a monochrome filter. The actor mentioned the day and time on his story snap. It reads, “Thursday, 20:17” in cursive writing. Check out his previous Instagram story:

Besides, Arjun Kapoor has also shared his thoughts through a quote in a story. It shows a long paragraph with a pink background. It reads, "Allow your body, your heart, your mind, your soul to rest. Give yourself permission to listen to your being. This mad society has tricked us into believing that we have to be productive to be valuable, we have to be successful based on measures of someone else to feel fulfillment, we have to accept the mainstream narrative to be sane...''

