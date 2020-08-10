Maheep Kapoor Pens Birthday Wish For Sister-in-law Reena, Says 'Wish We Were Together'

As Sanjay Kapoor's sister Reena Marwah turned a year older on August 10, Maheep Kapoor shared a throwback picture along with her sister-in-law and penned a sweet note.

As seen in the pic, Maheep Kapoor and her sister-in-law are busy with some rituals. Arjun Kapoor's mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, is standing behind the duo. On sharing the picture, Maheep Kapoor wrote, "Wish we were together celebrating your 60th. Happy Birthday Sister In Law. LoveYou."

Maheep wishes Reena on her birthday

On Sunday night, Zameer: The Awakening of a Soul actor Sanjay Kapoor also posted two pictures on his Instagram handle. In the first pic, the brother-sister duo, Sanjay-Reena is caught in a candid moment. The second picture features Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor along with Reena Marwah. Sanjay wrote, "Happy 60th Sister". As soon as Sanjay Kapoor's post was up, Chunky Panday also dropped a comment on the picture and wished Sanjay's sister on her special day.

On the occasion of Rakshabandhan, Sanjay Kapoor took a stroll down the memory lane and shared a series of throwback photos from 2018. As seen in the pictures, the entire family including Arjun Kapoor, Anshula, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi, Shanaya, Boney, among others posed for a family portrait. Through the caption, the Chhupa Rustam: A Musical Thriller actor expressed that he missed his family on the happy day. As soon as his post was up, Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Family". Farah Khan Kunder dropped a comment which read, "Maal bach gaya tera darling." Whereas, Siddhanth Kapoor dropped hearts on the post.

Meanwhile, Maheep Kapoor also gave a sneak peek into how Rakshabandhan celebration looked like this year. She shared a series of pictures that gave a glimpse of how Shanaya Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor indulged in the act of tying rakhis. The duo is all smiles as they pose for the camera. Maheep Kapoor also posted pictures of Jahaan Kapoor with Shanaya and wrote, "My world in a picture." After which, Malaika Arora, Mahesh Babu's wife, Namrata Shirodkar, among others dropped endearing comments on the post.

