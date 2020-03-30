Arjun Kapoor Shares A Hilarious Post About His Pet Maximus; Calls Him 'The Sexy Beast'

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is spending some quality time with his pet Maximus amid the 21-days lockdown. His recent Instagram post is a testimony to it. The actor was recently seen sharing a hilarious post featuring his dog.

In the video, Arjun Kapoor’s dog Maximus can be seen standing expressionless. The actor wrote alongside that his dog doesn’t like to move. Hence, he had to make him move him doing the post-production work of editing. Arjun Kapoor was also seen calling Maximus “The Sexy Beast” in the caption.

Have a look at this Hilarious post of Arjun Kapoor here:

ALSO READ| Arjun Kapoor's Photos With Girlfriend Malaika Arora That You Must Check Out

This is not the first time when Arjun Kapoor has shared the chronicles of his dog Maximus on social media. Fans have previously seen the star spending quality time with Maximus. His love for his dog is evidently visible via his social media posts. Have a look at it here:

ALSO READ| Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone Share Skin Care Tips During Lockdown

ALSO READ| Arjun Kapoor's Self Care Goals, Fun Videos And Long Movie List For Fans Amidst Quarantine

Arjun Kapoor was also recently seen spreading awareness about pets amid Coronavirus crisis. Taking to Instagram, the Namaste England actor shared a picture of his along with a dog.

In the picture, Arjun can be seen ready to ride his bicycle. Beside him is standing a dog and by looking at the picture, it appears to be a street dog. In the caption, the actor clearly mentions how animals are not affected by coronavirus. The actor urged fans to be kind to animals and pets.

Have a look at the picture here:

ALSO READ| Malaika Arora Spends Time With Her 'Quarantine Love' And No, It Is Not Arjun Kapoor!

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.