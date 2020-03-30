Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone Share Skin Care Tips During Lockdown

Many Bollywood celebrities are taking to their social media handle to share tips with fans about what they could indulge in during the lockdown period. Right from working out at home, cooking at home to skincare tips one can try at home, these Bollywood celebs are sharing all sorts of productive tips with fans. Here’s taking a look at few Bollywood celebs who have shared pictures of them taking care of their skin on their Instagram handle amid coronavirus lockdown in India.

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor has been sharing several pictures and videos from his time at home. Arjun Kapoor recently took to Instagram to share a boomerang video of him in a face mask and posing in different angles. Check out Arjun Kapoor's post below.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone shared an Instagram post where she can be seen indulging in some self-care regime. She can be seen using a face massager. Check out Deepika Padukone's picture below.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Yami Gautam, Tamanna Bhatia

These three divas recently shared a picture where they can be seen posing with their face mask. While Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen at her home in a fashionable starry mask, on the other hand, Yami Gautam and Tamanna Bhatia can be seen using a mask too. Yami Gautam also shared a picture of a few scrubs that she made at home. Check out the pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Yami Gautam and Tamanna Bhatia below.

