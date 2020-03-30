Arjun Kapoor's Self Care Goals, Fun Videos And Long Movie List For Fans Amidst Quarantine

Arjun Kapoor has been enjoying his quarantine time of late. The Gunday actor has even gone ahead and shared his movie recommendations with his fans and viewers on social media. From home masks to home workouts, Kapoor has the entire quarantine routine set. Read on to know more about Arjun Kapoor's self-care goals and movie list amidst quarantine.

Arjun Kapoor's self-care goals and movie list amidst quarantine

Actor Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram since the beginning of the lockdown to post and spread awareness on the same. Arjun spoke of how viewers must stay home and be careful. He shared funny 'namaste' and fun videos. The actor has taken up the challenge and has found new ways to entertain himself and others.

Arjun Kapoor, amidst the quarantine, shared videos of what kind of a father he would like to be. Kapoor also shared a video of a simple mask on his face. The actor has decided to take this time to opt for self-care goals. Kapoor even shared a picture of his physique showcasing the results of his home-workout.

Arjun Kapoor also shared a long list of movies. He took to his Instagram earlier to share a post on some movies his fans must watch. Kapoor extended the post with another post of some additional movies he thought his fans must know and catch up on amidst quarantine.

