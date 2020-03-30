Malaika Arora Spends Time With Her 'Quarantine Love' And No, It Is Not Arjun Kapoor!

Coronavirus pandemic has created an unprecedented scenario with people resorting to self-isolation to prevent further spread of the COVID-19. Many celebrities are also staying at home to practice social distancing as a precautionary move. Similar to many, Malaika Arora is also staying at home and is often encouraging her fans to take up house chores and fitness activities during the isolation period. In her recent post, Malaika Arora revealed that she is not ‘all alone’ but with her ‘quarantine love’ and it was not Arjun Kapoor.

Here is how Malaika Arora's photos suggest that her coronavirus lockdown love is not Arjun Kapoor

In the picture that Malaika Arora shared, one can find her cuddling with her pet dog, a pomeranian named Casper. The monochromatic picture depicts the deep bond between Malaika Arora and her partner in quarantine, Casper. She was cuddling her pet in the still. Casper who is half-awake in the picture made her followers go ‘awww!'

Check out Malaika Arora's coronavirus lockdown post

Malaika Arora shared the picture on her Instagram. She wrote the caption in hashtags, “#unconditionallove❤️ #stayhome #neveralone #quarantinelove”. She expressed her love to her pet best friend in simply four words and also asked people to stay at home. She looks happy in the picture that she is accompanied by her furry love. Fans were moved by the still that Malaika Arora shared on her IG. Some poured heart emoticons and some urged her to upload more such cute pictures

During the coronavirus lockdown, Malaika Arora has been asking people to stay at home and sending out precautionary messages and more. She has also given some major fitness goals throughout the tough times. Her Instagram is full of such motivational posts of #stayhome.

