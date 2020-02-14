Akshay Kumar Asks For 'suggestions' After Wifey Twinkle Khanna Pulls Up A Prank On Him

Twinkle Khanna, aka Mrs Funnybones, is known for her sense of humour, especially after her appearances at eminent talk shows and other events. Twinkle's humourous side may be well known, but her husband, Akshay Kumar is no less. He is also known for pulling pranks on his co-stars and other crew members. However, the tables have turned this time around on Valentine's Day. The Housefull 4 actor's wife pulled a prank on him and succeeded at it too.

Also Read | Best Akshay Kumar Movies In Which He Costarred With The Gorgeous Kareena Kapoor Khan

Twinkle Khanna pranked Akshay Kumar this Valentine's Day

Twinkle Khanna recently gave Valentine's gift to all the women. She wrote a column named, "How to survive marriage without going to jail" for her digital media company Tweak India recently. In the article, Khanna revealed how she pranked husband Akshay Kumar by changing the password of his iPad to attract Akshay's attention.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar Shares 'three Generations In One Frame'; Fans Ask For 'Hera Pheri 3' Update

Elaborating, Twinkle said Akshay was distracted the whole time by a cricket match on his iPad while she was helping her daughter practise Karate. Hence, Twinkle came up with a funny idea to get back at Kumar. Khanna wrote in the article, "I got home and secretly changed my husband’s iPad password. It is difficult to quantify the joy I felt that night, watching him enter his password repeatedly, till his device was disabled."

Twinkle also took to Twitter to share the column with her followers. As soon as Twinkle posted the column on her Twitter, Akshay Kumar too could not hold back to respond to it, but in a rather humorous way. Akshay asked his fans for some ideas of how can he get back at Twinkle. Check out Akshay and Twinkle's Twitter banter below:

Also Read | Akshay Kumar Totally Owns The Helicopter Stunt For Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi'

A Valentine’s gift for all women and it may or may not involve cough syrups:) Here is my guide on how to survive marriage without going to jail https://t.co/a4POlwUrzq @akshaykumar you do remember a disabled device? 😂 #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/Awf0C8vnCN — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) February 14, 2020

And all this while I was blaming my PA for fidgeting with my iPad 😡 Now contemplating which method to use to get back. Your suggestions?https://t.co/4TqrO6WknX https://t.co/cRloISyjCJ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 14, 2020

Also Read | Akshay Kumar And Katrina Kaif's Leaked Video Rekindles Fans' Excitement For 'Sooryavanshi'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.