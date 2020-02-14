Priyanka Chopra Jonas And Nick Jonas Posted This Adorable Message For Papa Jonas' Birthday

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas recently put up loving stories for father Paul Kevin Jonas on the occasion of his birthday. The couple expressed their love and wishes through their individual Instagram handles. Priyanka Chopra Jonas also had a loving note for her father-in-law.

Priyanka and Nick’s wish for father Paul Kevin Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently put up a video with a loving note for father-in-law Paul Kevin Jonas. The boomerang video uploaded by her features papa Jonas and Priyanka dancing. They can both be seen dressed in Indian outfits in the fun video. She has added a little note wishing him a happy birthday.

The actor has also thanked him for being the life of every party. She has ended the note by expressing her love and saying that it will prevail always. Have a look at the stories put up by her, here.

Nick Jonas also shared a picture to wish papa Jonas a happy birthday. He put up a monochrome picture of him with a cake. A number of people can be seen standing in the background as the cake with lit candles is brought to Paul Kevin Jonas. Have a look at his story post here.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas remembers her Miss World days

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently put up a picture of herself from the time she was crowned Miss World. In the caption for the post, she has mentioned how it feels like the day was yesterday even though 20 years have passed. She has also added a number of things to encourage her female followers. Have a look at the post here.

