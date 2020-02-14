Tiger Shroff's Stunts In 'Baaghi 3' Stun Everyone While Shradhha Kapoor Mouths "wow"

Tiger Shroff and Baaghi 3 are synonymous with high-octane action. Praised for it in Baaghi, Baaghi 2 and War, Tiger is back to impress his fans once again in his upcoming movie. In a BTS video from the Baaghi 3 trailer, Tiger Shroff is seen successfully performing dangerous stunts.

BTS video from the trailer-making of Baaghi 3

Recently, FoxStarHindi posted a BTS video from Baaghi 3 trailer on YouTube. In it, Tiger Shroff can be seen performing impressive stunts and high octane action sequences. In one scene, his action sequence was so impressive that even Shradhha Kapoor, his co-star from Baaghi 3, mouthed a "wow". He even performed some action sequences shirtless.

In one segment, the director of the movie, Ahmed Khan told the viewers that Tiger Shroff was performing most of the action sequences and stunts himself. What was most impressive in the video, however, was that they shot a scene where there were going to be 90-95 blasts and Tiger will run in it. There is not VFX here and he was going to perform the stunt himself. In the next second, the BTS video from Baaghi 3 trailer showed blasts happening everywhere on the ground and Tiger trying to run ahead of it. Everyone cheered as he successfully completed the task.

In the BTS video of Baaghi 3 trailer, Tiger Shroff said that expectations from fans after Baaghi 2 was huge. Hence, he wanted to work hard on it since everyone from the film was also doing their best. In another scene, Ahmed Khan is heard saying that the temperature was as low as -7 degree Celcius and in that freezing cold, Tiger was performing the stunts bare-bodied. The actor got cramps but even then he went on with the shoot. Ahmed Khan added that during the shoot several times Tiger got scratches and hurt his head but he kept going on for his audience.

More about Baaghi 3

Baaghi 3 seems to have highly impressive action sequences and stunts in the movie. And most of these are really performed by Tiger Shroff himself and are not VFX. The BTS video definitely seems to prove this. The Baaghi 3 cast includes Tiger Shroff, Shradhha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. It is being bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Fox Star banners. Baaghi 3 release date is slated to be on March 6, 2020.

