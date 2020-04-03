Arjun Kapoor’s 'Valentine's In April' Movie Recommendations Is Every Romantics’ Delight

Arjun Kapoor is one Bollywood celeb who is surely keeping his fans entertained amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. Be it his fun banter with his industry friends on social media or his request to fans to share a glimpse of themselves doing household chores, Arjun Kapoor is inevitably keeping everyone engaged. Recently, Arjun Kapoor on the advice of his sister, Anshula Kapoor, decided to do something new amidst the Coronavirus lockdown and went on to share his Valentines in April movie recommendations list.

Arjun Kapoor shared a list of romantic movies to watch for his fans

Arjun Kapoor also informed his fans to not forget to text their crush after watching the movies he recommended. Arjun Kapoor shared a video that starts with a line that said that these romantic movies are those films that every guy has seen but still they will deny watching them. Arjun Kapoor shared a video of the movies which one can surely watch with their spouse or partner during their Coronavirus lockdown.

Arjun Kapoor's list of romantic movies to watch during the Coronavirus lockdown started with the film, Two Weeks Notice which starred Sandra Bullock, Hugh Grant and Marc Lawrence in lead roles. Arjun Kapoor's list further consisted of the acclaimed movie, Crazy Stupid Love which starred Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, Steve Carell and Julianne Moore. Arjun Kapoor's romantic movie list for the Coronavirus lockdown got even more interesting as he recommended the movie, Notting Hill which starred Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts in the lead role.

The list further consisted of the film, My Best Friend's Wedding which starred Julia Roberts, Cameron Diaz and Dermot Mulroney in the lead role. Not only Hollywood films, but Arjun also recommended the Bollywood film The Lunchbox which starred Irrfan Khan and Nimrat Kaur in the lead roles. The Ki and Ka actor also recommended the film The Proposal which starred Ryan Reynolds, Sandra Bullock and Anne Fletcher in the lead roles.

Lastly, Arjun recommended the Mila Kunis and Justin Timberlake starrer Friends With Benefits along with the Katherine Heigl as well as Gerard Butler starrer The Ugly Truth. In such a difficult time, Arjun's Valentines in April movie list was much-needed. Are you planning to watch these movies during this lockdown phase? Let us know in the comments section.

