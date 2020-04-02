Kareena Kapoor Has This EPIC Reply For Her ‘Ka’ Arjun Kapoor Amid The Lockdown

Recently, Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor celebrated the fourth anniversary of their film Ki and Ka. Arjun Kapoor also had a special way to celebrate this occasion as he shared a video on his social media wherein he urged his fans to share videos wherein they can be seen helping their spouses or their family members in the household chores amidst the lockdown. But it seems like his 'Ki' Kareena Kapoor wanted him to practice what he is preaching and asked him to share a glimpse of him helping in the household chores on his post.

Arjun Kapoor asked the fans to share a video of them doing the household chores amidst the lockdown

Arjun Kapoor shared the video saying that he hopes everyone is washing their hands and keeping safe amidst the lockdown. Arjun Kapoor also added that he is hoping that all the men are helping their wives or their partners in the household chores. Arjun Kapoor then asked them to share the video of the same with him. Check out Arjun Kapoor's video.

Arjun's Ki and Ka co-star Kareena Kapoor was quick to react on his post and asked him to share a video of himself doing the same first. Kareena Kapoor also added that once he sets an example himself, the others will follow. Look at Kareena Kapoor's comment.

Arjun Kapoor 'agreed' to follow Kareena Kapoor's instructions

It seems like Arjun also took Kareena Kapoor's 'instruction' sportingly. Arjun replied to Kareena Kapoor with a done deal and agreed to share a video of himself doing all the household chores amidst the lockdown. Arjun and Kareena Kapoor's social media banter amidst this lockdown must have come across as a treat for their fans. Talking about the film Ki and Ka, the Kareena Kapoor starrer was directed by R Balki. Kareena and Arjun's unique and fresh pairing was much appreciated by the masses.

