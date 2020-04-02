Arjun Kapoor's Memorable Photos With His Co-stars That Are Worth Checking Out

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has been a part of various flicks since his debut movie Ishaqzaade. He has collaborated with Sonakshi Sinha, Parineeti Chopra, Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor Khan, to name a few. He carved a niche for himself in the Hindi film industry, thanks to his sheer efforts and acting chops.

Besides his skillful acting, Arjun Kapoor is known for his raw magnetism. He is quite active on Instagram and shares his photos regularly. Therefore, we have compiled some of his best pictures with his Bollywood co-stars.

1. Arjun Kapoor with Rakul Preet Singh

Arjun Kapoor is working on his upcoming movie alongside Rakul Preet Singh. The film has not yet been titled. However, the duo can be seen posing and clicking pictures on the sets.

2. Ki and Ka co-stars

Arjun Kapoor can be seen clicking selfies with his Ki and Ka co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan. The former one played the role of a house husband in the movie. They can be seen having a gala time in their pictures.

3. Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra during Namastey England promotions

Parineeti Chopra along with Arjun Kapoor clicked photos during their promotional tour. The duo visited colleges and shared a selfie featuring the crowd with them. They starred together in Namastey England, besides Ishaqzaade.

4. Kapoor with his Panipat co-star

Kapoor and Kriti Sanon have shared various quirky photos during the release of their period drama flick. The duo starred in Panipat. During their promotional spree, they took to Instagram and shared funky posts.

