Arjun Kapoor Asks Fans To De-clutter Their Life And Instagram

Arjun Kapoor is one of the most talented actors of Bollywood. He has starred in several films that have gone on to become a box-office hit. He has also starred in critically acclaimed films like Aurangzeb and Ki and Ka. Recently, the actor took to his social media handle, amid the COVID-19 lockdown, and posted an Instagram story that features a cryptic life lesson. Read on to know more about what Arjun Kapoor has to say to his fans here:

READ | Hrithik Roshan's Inspiring Story Of How He Overcame Stammering Features In Class 6 Book

Arjun Kapoor asks fans to declutter their Instagram

On April 2, 2020, Arjun Kapoor took to his social media handle and posted an IG story. In the IG story, Kapoor stated that he has just realised that this is maybe the greatest time to go through who we follow on Instagram. He asked fans to de-clutter their handles if needed. He further stated that the overload of the same information made him realise that blindly following everything and everyone will make you end up in a loop.

READ | 'Polakattum Para Para' Lyrical Video Of Thalapathy Vijay-starrer 'Master' Released; Watch

He urged everyone to take little steps towards progress and make this a better world one day at a time. He asks everyone to stop repetitions in our lives during this time of a pause. This can be applied to a lot of areas in our lives. Here is the story by the actor.

READ | Aaditi Pohankar Hits Back At 'Diet Sabya' After Getting Slammed For Non-payment Of Dues

READ | F.A.L.T.U: Riteish Deshmukh, Remo D'Souza And Others Virtually Reunite After 9 Years

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.