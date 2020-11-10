Arjun Kapoor Shares Picture From His Vanity Van; Gives A Quirky Caption

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who was in home quarantine after being tested positive for COVID-19, has recently tested negative for the virus. After testing negative, the actor has started filming for his upcoming project. Arjun, who is known to be quite active on social media, never fails to impress fans by sharing his pictures in stylish outfits. To give a closer look into the superstar’s life, he recently shared a stunning picture of him from inside the vanity van. Take a look:

Arjun Kapoor's Instagram post

Arjun Kapoor recently took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of himself. The image is from his vanity van. In the image shared, the actor donned a camouflage shirt. The bright lighting from behind the actor gave a shiny and perfect look to him. Sharing the post, he gave a quirky caption which reads, "Vanity में Vanity (sic)". Take a look at Arjun Kapoor's post:

A peek into Arjun Kapoor's photos

A few days back, Arjun Kapoor gave a sneak peek into how he spends his weekend. Sharing the post he wrote that his weekend was filled with a new TV show and a Johnnie Apple Fizz which goes well with it. The actor can be seen donning an all-black avatar as he poses for the lens. Take a look:

Earlier, Arjun Kapoor shared the news of him starting the filming of his upcoming project. Sharing the post, he wrote, "Ok guys new film starting... Let’s do this... (sic)". In the image shared, the actor can be seen along with the lead actors of his forthcoming film Bhoot Police. Take a look:

Previously, Arjun Kapoor got back on the sets after being tested negative for COVID-19. The actor had tested positive for COVID-19 and was under isolation for a long time. His beau Malaika had also just tested negative for the coronavirus.

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Kapoor is currently headed to Himachal Pradesh to shoot his upcoming movie. Arjun Kapoor, along with Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam, has started shooting for the film named Bhoot Police. Directed by Pavan Kirpalani, the movie also features Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal in lead roles. The movie is bankrolled by Fox Star Studios.

