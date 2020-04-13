Arjun Kapoor Shares Picture Of Mouth-watering Dessert Made By Malaika Arora

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has been updating his fans with the happenings of his day-to-day life via social media after the COVID-19 lockdown. Arjun Kapoor has been homebound, like most actors and is practising the rules of quarantine. He recently shared a picture of a dessert on his social media account with a sweet yet simple caption. Check out the picture from Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram story.

Arjun Kapoor's Instagram story

Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram account and shared a boomerang of a delicious dessert on his Instagram story. However, what raised many eyebrows wasn’t the mouth-watering delicacy. Arjun Kapoor captioned the post with a simple ‘her’ and a heart emoji. Arjun Kapoor, who is currently dating actor Malaika Arora might be hinting at the fact that his lady love cooked up the sweet dessert for him. However, he hasn’t mentioned her in his Instagram story.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were initially silent about their relationship as rumours about the two being together made the rounds. However, the power couple has broken their silence after being spotted together on numerous occasions. Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are often seen making public appearances as well as flying off to exotic vacations.

Arjun Kapoor recently shared an adorable video of himself cooking with his dog Maximus. In the video, Arjun Kapoor can be seen making some food while his dog stands on his hind legs to check out what he has been cooking. The actor also joined with many other Bollywood A-listers in spreading awareness about COVID-19 on his social media. Arjun Kapoor on his Instagram account has been promoting wearing a mask during the quarantine. He even set up a charity dinner where 100% of the donations will be used to help the daily wage workers.

