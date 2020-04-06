Malaika Arora Wonders What To Do Next Amid Self-quarantine, Arjun Kapoor Has An Apt Answer

Malaika Arora has her social media game on point amid the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak as she has been posting updates of her everyday activities through her Instagram account. The 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' star has done everything possible to keep the lockdown blues away not just for herself but also for her fans. After a series of updates about cooking, napping and working out to keep herself busy, Malaika called herself Rodin- 'the thinker' who is now wondering 'wat to do next' as she 'can't sit still'.

Have a look:

While fans and followers of the actor have liked the post as well as commented on it with suggestions, her rumoured beau Arjun Kapoor seemingly knows exactly what Malaika is thinking of. The Ishaqzaade actor posted an apt comment on her post as he said, "Thinking where to sleep next. 🤦‍♂️".

The duo has been spending their lockdown in their respective homes as the government and medical authorities have advised the strict practice of social distancing to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus infection in the country. While Malaika Arora has been keeping herself busy mainly with what seems like housework, Arjun Kapoor has posted updates of his movie schedules and workouts while at home along with his sister Anshula Kapoor.

The COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19, or the 2019 coronavirus, has been spreading like wildfire throughout the world and has brought it to a standstill as people have been following social distancing and self-quarantine for their safety. The deadly virus which spreads through superficial contact has already claimed nearly 70,500 lives globally and infected a total of 12.89 lakh people in all.

